Marc Garry Quinn, 18, named as victim of Castlewellan crash as police appeal for witnesses

Marc Gary Quinn
Marc Garry Quinn, 18, was the victim of the crash.

A man who died following a road traffic crash in Castlewellan, Co Down, has been named as Marc Garry Quinn.

Police said the 18-year-old, who was from the area, was involved in a collision with a car on the Newcastle Road at around 1.30am on Sunday.

"He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

Detectives have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch via the number 101.

Victims' families lead Bloody Sunday 50th anniversary walk of remembrance
What are the changes to the Highway Code coming into effect on Saturday?