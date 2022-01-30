A man who died following a road traffic crash in Castlewellan, Co Down, has been named as Marc Garry Quinn.

Police said the 18-year-old, who was from the area, was involved in a collision with a car on the Newcastle Road at around 1.30am on Sunday.

"He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

Detectives have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch via the number 101.