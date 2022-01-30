A further six people who tested positive for Covid in the last 28 days in Northern Ireland have died, Sunday's official figures show.

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed 3,069 positive cases of the virus in the last 24 hours to Sunday.

That compares to three deaths in the 24 hours to Saturday.

The department said a total of 3,666,997 vaccines have been administered in NI total.

There were 62,399 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK on Sunday, the Government said.

The figure is based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests, but the figures for Scotland are not available at the weekend, and will be retrospectively added to the totals for Saturday and Sunday when Public Health Scotland publish them on Monday.