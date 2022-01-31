Play video

The owner of a dessert bar in Banbridge says his staff were lucky they weren't hurt after an armed robbery over the weekend.A knifeman threatened two teenage girls on Saturday evening and made off with cash from the till.

UTV has exclusively obtained CCTV footage of the dramatic moment the man ransacked the shop as the teenagers feared for their lives.The footage first captures the man walking through Banbridge town centre with the large kitchen knife in his back pocket.He bursts through the door of Oggies Dessert Bar, brandishing the knife, and makes his way around the back of the counter.The two teenagers working fled to the toilet and locked themselves inside.Owner Darren Ogle said: "I can’t imagine what was going through their heads, if that was you or me if someone comes at you with a knife you would be fearing for your life."They were smart running to the toilets, it’s going to take a long time for them to get over it.""My main concern was for the girls the money doesn't matter."The man threw the till onto the floor and used the knife to cut cablesNo one was injured and only a few hundred pounds was taken. Darren thinks the quick thinking of the girls disrupted the man’s plans."He isn't a mastermind criminal, he came in with no gloves and his finger prints are everywhere.""They made it awkward, he had to start touching things, he touched the till.""He was probably hoping they would just open the till for him."Detectives are appealing for information following the report and have asked for anyone with dashcam footage from the area to get in touch.The robbery happened shortly before 6.45pm on Saturday evening at the business on Rathfriland Street.In an odd twist once the knifeman had got the cash he went to the toilet to let the girls know he was leaving.He made off towards Solitude park leaving staff members badly shaken.