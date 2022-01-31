Children were the targets of sweets laced with drugs that were seized in East Belfast the High Court has heard.

Up to 100 bags of fake Haribo were recovered along with £30,000 worth of cannabis during searches at a house on 22nd January.

Police said the operation was part of an investigation into activity linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Michael Cousins, 24, of Clonduff Drive in the city, faces charges of possessing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He was granted bail.

The court heard a box containing two kilos of the drug, with an estimated street value of £30,000, was found in an upstairs bedroom.

Police also seized 100 packets of cannabis “edibles”, said to have been purchased for £1,000, according to the prosecution.

Cousins denied knowing anything about the main haul.

Opposing bail, a Crown lawyer contended: “Some of the drugs were described as edibles.“This is someone engaging in drug criminality, and some of the target market being minors.”

Defence barrister Sean Mullan argued that another man believed to have brought the box of cannabis to the house has already been released from custody.

“The co-accused tried to escape through a window when police arrived,” Mr Mullan claimed.Following submissions Mr Justice O’Hara granted bail for Cousins to stay with his mother.

He imposed a curfew, electronic monitoring and a ban on any contact with the co-defendant.