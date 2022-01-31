Play video

A Northern Ireland undertaker who conducted numerous funerals with only a handful of mourners in attendance in accordance with coronavirus rules has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign.

"He has to, for the ordinary working man say, 'I was wrong and I'm gone'," Ian Milne told UTV.

On Monday the long-awaited Sue Gray report into alleged rule-breaking parties at 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office was published. The former civil service head of Northern Ireland's finance department identified12 gatherings over an 11-month period which may have breached criminal law. The Metropolitan Police are investigating.

The report found there had been "failures of leadership and judgment" under Mr Johnson's watch.

She condemned a "serious failure" in Downing Street to observe coronavirus standards and said "a number" of gatherings should not have been allowed to take place". Ms Gray also said the Downing Street garden was "used for gatherings without clear authorisation or oversight" and "this was not appropriate". Mr Johnson accepted her findings and apologised, saying he is "sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and also sorry for the way that this matter has been handled". He said he would "learn from these events and act now" by implementing changes to improve the running of government.

The prime minister made a statement in the Commons and responded to MPs for around 90 minutes.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood referenced how rules at the time of some of the alleged rule-breaking parties saw families forced to stand at nursing home windows "looking in and watching their loved ones dying".

"Any objective update reading of Sue Gray's update makes it absolutely clear that the rules were broken multiple times in Downing Street," he said.

"Will the prime minister continue a habit of a lifetime and keep blaming everybody else or we he finally stand up take responsibility and just go?"

In response Mr Johnson said the claims made by Mr Eastwood were not substantiated by the report and he should wait for the police inquiry.

Portadown undertaker Ian Milne oversaw dozens of funerals during lockdown when only a few mourners were permitted to attend.

"What was the point in all the rules for Covid if nobody was obeying them only us, the ordinary working people?” he asked.

Ian recalled conducting funerals at the height of the pandemic and how difficult it was for loved ones - and while parties were alleged to have taken place at Downing Street.

"The wake in Ireland is so important," he said.

"The people coming in and telling wee stories, getting a cup of tea.

"And the stories help and it helps to talk it through and it helps to bring closure and we didn't get any of that".

Ian Milne conducting a funeral.

Mr Milne also lost a close relative, his cousin Paul, who was an accomplished equine vet. There were just 10 people allowed at his funeral.

“Everyone that was there went through the pain," he said.

"They were all there for the right reasons and yet other people managed to have a party 10 days later. I just don't feel right about it."

Ian is also close to an elderly aunty and couldn't be with her to celebrate her 103rd and 104th birthdays.

Staff at her home did all they could to make her feel special. Reports of a birthday party for the prime minister left Ian incensed.

"All her wee friends had wanted to come, she loved the minister... couldn't have the minister on her birthday. She'd have liked communion... couldn't be done but oh no we can have drinks in Downing Street," explains Ian.

"To think that the Prime Minister who should have been setting an example, he got a birthday cake from his friends. I didn't get giving Auntie Nan a birthday cake."

He says he has been left questioning his own action and said he felt the prime minister's apologies were not enough.