Suspicious object found in the New Lodge declared elaborate hoax

A security alert in north Belfast has ended after police declared it an elaborate hoax.

A suspicious object was found in the Pinkerton Walk area of the New Lodge leading to residents being evacuated and roads being closed in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call them at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 52 31/01/22.