Suspected pipe bomb detonated in Lurgan residential area recovered

Detectives are investigating following the detonation of a pipe bomb in the Dingwell Park area of Lurgan on Sunday 30th January.At around 9.25pm, a loud bang was reportedly heard in the area, and the bathroom window of a property had been smashed. “Following a number of proactive searches carried out last night (Sunday 30th January) and today (Monday 31st January), what is believed to be a detonated pipe bomb was located," explains Inspector Conway.

“A number of homes in the area were evacuated this morning as police and ammunition technical officers conducted searches."“The device was taken away for further examination, and local residents were permitted to return to their homes.“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries as a result of this utterly reckless attack, carried out in a residential area, with no consideration given to who could have injured or killed.”He continued: “Our investigations into this incident are continuing, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to call 101 and quote reference number 1863 of 30/01/22.