Three more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Monday's update from the Department of Health has also showed a further 4,159 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

There have been 29,071 cases reported in the past week bringing the total to 542,855.

The number of deaths reported in the last seven days stands at 32.

Hospital occupancy is at 105% with eight facilities operating above capacity.

There are currently 338 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland hospitals and 23 patients in intensive care units.

The death toll reported by the department stands at 3,111 people.