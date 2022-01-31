Ulster clubs on brink of All-Ireland success

World title bouts at Madison Square Garden, Super Bowl Sunday , Sunday at the Masters. The tables sports stars want to dine at in their respective game.

For gaelic footballers the table you want to dine at is Croke Park on All Ireland final day.

This year two Ulster clubs will make the way to the Jones’ Road in the hope of bringing their respective titles back up the road.

Kilcoo return to GAA headquarters to take on Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes in a fortnights time while at intermediate level Steelstown Brian Óg's hope to become the first club from Derry city to win an All-Ireland crown.

It is only the second time the Down club have made it to final stage that was two years ago when they fell short against Corofin after extra time. It was a mammoth task in 2020 as the Galway outfit were arguably the greatest club side of all time.

Kilcoo manager Mickey Moran has instilled a winning mentality into the magpies. The veteran manager has won five of the last seven Ulster crowns and with Conleith Gilligan by his side he couldn’t ask for a better assistant.

Steelstown’s rise to fame this year has been meteoric. They got their hands on their first Derry title earlier this month defeating Moortown in the county showpiece.

At the weekend they went a step further by sweeping Na Gaeil of Kerry aside.

It is quite a feat for the city club to reach Croke Park given the area’s strong soccer heritage with the likes of Derry City and Institute and the annual junior competition the Foyle Cup.

With Tyrone’s triumph over Mayo in September to get their hands on the Sam Maguire once more, who could rule out further Ulster success at GAA HQ.