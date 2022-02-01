Play video

The chairperson of an independent review panel tasked with looking at education in Northern Ireland says he's listening to the varying perspectives that exist.

The review was set up as part of the New Decade New Approach agreement and has a wide ranging scope.The five person panel chaired by Dr Keir Bloomer, an educationalist from Scotland, began its work in October last year.

So far 1,000 responses to a public consultation process, which closes this Friday, have been received.

The panel will examine the financial sustainability of the current education system.

"It is possible to argue that the system is underfunded or that the money within the system is not always used to best effect, or possibly both of these things. So that's a major issue of concern."

Dr Bloomer says his panel won't duck making recommendations around academic selection.

"We do understand that this is a very fraught area indeed. We won't duck that, we will make recommendations and they will be clear, I hope, and it is then down to politicians to decide whether or not they're prepared to act on our recommendations."

Dr Bloomer says he recognises the differing views on the prospect of moving towards a single education system as just one of the challenges ahead. The panel will provide an interim report on its work later this year with the full review published in the spring of 2023.