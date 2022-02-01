An attempt to amend target dates set out in the Agriculture Minister's Climate Change Bill has failed as Green Party Leader Claire Bailey was late for the debate at the assembly.

The draft bill being debated set out the target of 82% in the reduction of carbon emissions by 2050 in Northern Ireland. Baileys amendment was to bring the date forward by five years to 2045.

Earlier farmers demonstrated in support of Minister Poots's target of 2050.