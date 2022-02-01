Doctor attacked at entrance to hospital

A doctor was attacked by two men as she arrived for work at Daisy Hill Hospital last night.

The incident occurred around 20:30 when she was confronted by two males who tried to hijack her car.

The doctor was punched in the face and needed hospital treatment for her injuries.

The Southern Health Trust said;" It's appalled that a dedicated health care professional should be attacked in this way and that it takes a zero tolerance approach to abuse against staff."

The Trust added there are a range of security measures in place for staff, and on the back of her ordeal this doctor has been offered support.