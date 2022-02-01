Police are treating a fire at a block of flats in Belfast as arson.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at an apartment block in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Antrim Close area.

Antrim Close flats fire Credit: Press Eye

Inspector Moutray said: “A report was received at around 4.25am of a fire at a property.

“Officers attended together with colleagues from NIFRS, who extinguished the fire and evacuated the building.

The scene at Antrim Close Credit: Pacemaker

“It is believed at this stage that the fire, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life, was started after accelerant was poured over the front door of one of the flats in the building. Smoke damage was caused throughout the property.

“Fortunately, there was no-one home at the time of the incident, and there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 147 of 01/02/22.”