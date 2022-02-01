Four more Covid-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Four more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Tuesday's update from the Department of health also revealed that there has been a further 4,622 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours.

28,366 positive cases have been recorded in the last seven days which brings the number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 547,477.

There have been 29 covid related deaths in the last seven days and the total death count since the start of the pandemic sits at 3,115.

Out of 337 covid positive inpatients 21 of those are in intensive care units.

Hospital occupancy sits at 104%.