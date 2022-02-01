Police carry out search for device at school in Londonderry

Police in Londonderry carried out a search on Tuesday morning after being told a device had been left at a school in the area.

The operation took place in the Hawkin Street area of the city following an anonymous report in the early hours, but nothing was found.

Chief Inspector Clive Beatty said: "Officers have conducted searches and checks both in the building and the surrounding area.

"Nothing untoward has been found and, at this stage, we believe this to be a hoax.

"I would ask, however, that members of the public living in or travelling through the area, remain vigilant and contact police immediately on 101 or 999 if they see anything suspicious."