The Republic of Ireland will take on Belgium in a friendly to mark the centenary of the FAI.

The match against the side ranked number one in the world will take place on Saturday 26 March, kicking-off at 5pm at the Aviva Stadium.

The Republic will also face Lithuania in a friendly the following Tuesday as they build up to their Nations League campaign which starts in June.

“The Centenary of the FAI demands a very special opponent to celebrate the rich history of Irish teams on the international stage and what better opponents than the top-ranked team in the world,” FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill said.

“Belgium have set the standards for developing young players in recent years and we are really excited by the visit of Roberto Martinez’s team. We also look forward to welcoming Lithuania to Dublin for the second of our games in March.”

FAI President Gerry McAnaney added: “The centenary game against Belgium will offer us the opportunity to celebrate everything that is great about Irish football on the international stage.

“Our fans are really excited about the young players coming through under Stephen Kenny and I know they will really enjoy these matches against Belgium and Lithuania.”