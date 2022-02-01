Rev John Kirkpatrick to be next Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland

Portrush minister Rev John Kirkpatrick has been selected as the Presbyterian Church of Ireland's next moderator.

In a vote tonight the ministers and elders of the Church of Ireland's 19 regional presbyteries selected Kirkpatrick to take over from current moderator Dr David Bruce in June.

Speaking about his election, the 65-year-old said, “I am genuinely surprised by what has happened, but very excited at the prospect of the story God is going to write from June and the months that follow. "

"As I continue to serve the Lord Jesus in this new role, I am looking forward to coming alongside our churches at this critical time, encouraging them as we move forward from Covid. I also look forward to building good relationships wherever possible, honouring Jesus and representing our Church across the island and further afield.”

"I look forward to visiting congregations, ministers and their families, seeing what they have been through, how they have coped, and ministering into that. Stepping into my predecessor’s shoes after two years will not be easy, and I pay tribute to Dr Bruce as he has led the Church through this time of national and global crisis."