Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry has reopened after it was evacuated due to a security alert.

There were "serious disruption" in the city with hundreds having to leave the centre.

Police said there had been a report of a bomb being placed in the complex on Tuesday, but later in the afternoon announced the incident was a hoax.

The centre's management tweeted that shops had reopened and customers were welcome back after PSNI declared the incident resolved.

"Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area and there are no further details at this stage," police said earlier.

MLA Gary Middleton said the centre had been evacuated.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter tweeted: "Very worrying to hear there has been a security threat in Foyleside just minutes ago.

"I know a number of my constituents work there. Hoping all in this area are safe and I thank the first responders for their quick response."

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said there had been serious disruption. “Members of the public just going about their day and people trying to earn a living were forced out of the centre as businesses were forced to close their doors," he said.

“Our businesses have been through a hard-enough time over the past few years without being forced to close as a result of a bomb threat.

"While this alert is ongoing these businesses will be losing out on much-needed revenue and it’s another kick in the teeth for people who are trying to keep their heads above water and provide services to people here. “This is the last thing we want to see in our city, this is the second security alert today, following one in the Hawkin Street area on Tuesday morning.

"These incidents achieve nothing other than causing disruption to our communities and I would urge those behind them to cease this type of senseless activity at once. I’d encourage anyone with any information about either alert to come forward to police as soon as possible.”