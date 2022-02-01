Play video

The Belfast Trust has apologised after a man was left waiting nine days for emergency surgery.

Paul Brooks was injured in a cycling accident a week and a half ago.

He was taken to the Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital with a broken hip and other internal injuries.Despite needing emergency surgery, pressures on capacity meant he had to wait nine days for the operation.

He finally received surgery at the Royal Victoria Hospital yesterday, Paul's wife Maura said his experience was "traumatic" and "inhuman".

"It was absolutely horrendous. If a dog broke his hip and I left that dog lying for a week, I'd be charged with cruelty and neglect. Yet it is perfectly okay to have humans go through that experience," she added.

In a statement the Belfast Trust said while they cannot comment on individual cases they would like to "take this opportunity to sincerely apologise to anyone facing such a delay.

The Trust added: "We appreciate that this causes extraordinary distress."

The Trust said that extreme bed pressures and demand for emergency surgery remain challenging.

The statement added: "While staff are continuing tirelessly to ensure that patients receive the treatment and care they need, it is regrettable that some are having to wait longer to be treated."