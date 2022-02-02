CCTV footage released of Danny McClean murder suspect fleeing scene

Play video

Police have released CCTV footage of a suspect fleeing the scene of the murder Danny McClean, one year on from his death.

The 54-year-old was killed while sitting in his red Audi Q2 car on the Cliftonville Road on 2 February 2021.

The PSNI has renewed an appeal for information surrounding the murder.

Detective Inspector Rachel Switzer said: "On the evening of Tuesday 2 February 2021, at approximately 8pm, Danny was sitting in the driver’s seat of a red Audi Q2, which was parked in the driveway of a property on the Cliftonville Road, when he was approached by a gunman and shot a number of times. Danny was pronounced dead at the scene.“The lone gunman had crossed from Clifton Crescent and fired a number of shots, at close range."

Danny McClean Credit: PSNI

“The CCTV footage shows the gunman, after the murder, running towards Clifton Crescent where he gets into a light-coloured saloon-type car. The car is then driven away, turning left onto the Cliftonville Road.

Police say Mr McClean's family have been left 'bereft' following the killing.

"Danny’s daughters have recently highlighted the family’s ongoing sadness, understandably heightened during the first Christmas without their father," DI Switzer said.

“Whoever is responsible has no regard whatsoever for life, and that includes the lives of local people. This was carried out in a busy residential area, and at a time when members of the public, including children, could easily have been passing by. This violence has no place on our streets, and the people of north Belfast deserve better.”