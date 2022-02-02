Five further covid related deaths in Northern Ireland

Five more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Tuesday's update from the Department of Health also revealed that there has been a further 4,769 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours.

28,293 positive cases have been recorded in the last seven days, which brings the total number of recorded positive cases since the pandemic began to 552,246.

There have been 31 covid related deaths in the last seven days and the total death count since the start of the pandemic sits at 3,120.

Out of 357 covid positive inpatients, 13 of those are in intensive care units.

Hospital occupancy sits at 105%.