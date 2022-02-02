You may not expect a journey to Westeros to end on the outskirts of the small Northern Ireland town of Banbridge.

But thanks to a new Games of Thrones exhibition, fans of the show are closer than ever before.

Three-quarters of the hit series was filmed at Linen Mill Studios just outside the Co Down town.

Now, a brand new 110,000-square-foot interactive experience will allow fans to explore a vast array of original sets, costumes, props and set pieces from the 'Seven Kingdoms'.

The exhibition, which opens on 4 February, included the Great Hall at Winterfell, Daenerys Targaryen’s Dragonstone throne as well as an array of visual effects.

Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said: “We’reincredibly excited to be opening the doors to the first-ever Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios.

The Red. Credit: Games of Thrones Studio Tour

"Knowing you are in the very same spot where some of the series’ most memorablemoments were filmed is an incredible feeling and we know fans of the franchise will feel the same when they see the rich detail in the sets, costumes and props up close and personal.”

Andrew Webb and David Browne, Executive Directors at Linen Mill Studios said: "This incredible and unique experience is set to bring the making of the show to life like never before and we look forward with much excitement to welcoming fans and visitors from near and far as we throw open the Studio Tour doors and start a new chapter in the Game of Thrones story here in Northern Ireland.

"After many years as a closed and ‘off limits’ film studio, it is now time for fans from across the world to step inside the Seven Kingdoms and make their own personal journey through the world of Westeros at Linen Mill Studios."

Dragonstone Maproom Credit: Games of Thrones Studio Tour

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland added: "It will bring the Seven Kingdoms vividly to life, in the place where it all began."

Game of Thrones has aired in over 207 countries and territories, culminating in record-settingratings, and over its eight seasons, the show became one of the biggest and most iconic series in television history.