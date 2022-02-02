MLAs have voted to set a target of net-zero emissions by 2050 for Northern Ireland in the Climate Change Bill.

An amendment by the Green Party NI was passed by a vote of 50 to 38 on Tuesday.

Party leader Clare Bailey said the move means Northern Ireland will "no longer be the only region in these islands without a net-zero emissions target".

The bill continues to progress through Stormont and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has said he will consider further amendments to mitigate the effects on rural communities.

Here is how MLAs voted on the bill on Tuesday evening:

Steve Aiken - NO Andy Allen- NO Jim Allister - NO Caoimhe Archibald - AYEKellie Armstrong - AYEClare Bailey - AYE Rosemary Barton - NO Doug Beattie - NO Roy Beggs - NO John Blair - AYE Cathal Boylan - AYE Maurice Bradley - NO Paula Bradley - NO Sinéad Bradley - AYE Paula Bradshaw - AYE Nicola Brogan - AYE Keith Buchanan - NO Thomas Buchanan - NO Jonathan Buckley - NO Joanne Bunting - NO Robbie Butler - NO Pam Cameron - NO Gerry Carroll - AYE Pat Catney - AYE Alan Chambers - NO Trevor Clarke - NO Pádraig Delargy - AYE Stewart Dickson - AYE Linda Dillon - AYE Diane Dodds - NO Jemma Dolan - AYE Stephen Dunne - NO Mark Durkan - AYE Alex Easton - NO Sinéad Ennis - AYE Deborah Erskine - NO Ciara Ferguson - AYE Órlaithí Flynn - AYE Paul Frew - NO Colm Gildernew - AYE Paul Givan - NO Deirdre Hargey - AYE Harry Harvey - NO David Hilditch - NO William Humphrey - NO Cara Hunter - AYE William Irwin - NO Declan Kearney - AYE Dolores Kelly - AYE Gerry Kelly- AYE Liz Kimmins - AYE Naomi Long - AYE Trevor Lunn - AYE Gordon Lyons - NO Chris Lyttle - AYE Declan McAleer - AYE Daniel McCrossan - AYE Patsy McGlone - AYE Colin McGrath - AYE Philip McGuigan - AYE Maolíosa McHugh - AYE Michelle McIlveen - NO Sinead McLaughlin - AYE Justin McNulty - AYE Nichola Mallon - AYE Gary Middleton - NO Andrew Muir - AYE Áine Murphy - AYE Conor Murphy- AYE Mike Nesbitt - NO Robin Newton - NO Carál Ní Chuilín - AYE John O'Dowd - AYE Michelle O'Neill - AYE Matthew O'Toole - AYE Edwin Poots - NO Aisling Reilly - AYE George Robinson - NO Emma Rogan - AYE Pat Sheehan - AYE Emma Sheerin - AYE John Stewart - NO Mervyn Storey- NO Claire Sugden - NO Robin Swann- NO Peter Weir - NO Jim Wells - AYE Rachel Woods - AYE