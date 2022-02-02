Man charged over attack on health worker at Daisy Hill hospital

A 40-year-old man has been charged with assault and attempted hijacking after a doctor was attacked outside Daisy Hill hospital.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Monday.

A 30-year-old man who was also arrested and is currently being questioned by police.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court via videolink on Wednesday.

The Southern Health Trust said: "It's appalled that a dedicated health care professional should be attacked in this way and that it takes a zero tolerance approach to abuse against staff."

The Trust added there are a range of security measures in place for staff, and on the back of her ordeal this doctor has been offered support.