A man is in critical condition in hospital after an attack in Lisburn.

Police are treating the incident on Tuesday afternoon as attempted murder.

A police spokesman said: “Shortly after 3.30pm we received a call that a man had been knocked unconscious following a serious assault in a property in the Donard Drive area.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries where he is currently in a critical condition.

“A 30-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this attack or who may have any information or footage that could be of use to our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1171 of 01/02/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."