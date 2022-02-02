Stormont's Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has ordered a halt to Brexit agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports required under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol.The agriculture minister said he sought legal advice on if he could unilaterally halt Brexit checks at Northern Ireland ports.

Mr Poots sought the legal advice after a failed bid to secure the wider approval of the Stormont Executive to continue checks on agri-food produce arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

The minister said that in the absence of Executive approval he no longer had legal cover to continue the documentary checks and physical inspections.

DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

His move to seek a ministerial vote at the Executive last week was branded a stunt by other parties.

They insist the Executive has already agreed that Mr Poots’ department has responsibility for carrying out the checks and he does not have the authority to halt processes that are required under the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, an international treaty.

Claiming recent court rulings have clarified that such authority is required, Mr Poots tried to secure the approval of the Executive by asking for the matter to be considered at last Thursday’s meeting.

He did so in the knowledge that if the issue was elevated to the Executive, his party could at that point exercise a veto to block approval for the checks.

Realising that, Sinn Fein used its own veto to prevent the issue from getting on the agenda.

Mr Poots said he would make a decision on whether to halt the checks once he considers the opinion of the senior counsel.

The DUP has repeatedly threatened to withdraw ministers from the Stormont Executive if major changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol are not secured.

Such a move would prevent the administration from functioning properly and would remove its power to take significant decisions.