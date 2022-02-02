Portrush minister to be next Presbyterian moderator

Reverend John Kirkpatrick is to become the next moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

The Portrush minister was selected during an island-wide meeting on Tuesday night.

Rev Kirkpatrick will be the 177th moderator since 1840 and the first from Portrush Presbyterian Church.

He received 10 out of 19 votes from presbyteries and takes over from the Rev Dr David Bruce.

Speaking about his election, the 65-year-old North Coast minister said: “I am genuinely surprised by what has happened, but very excited at the prospect of the story God is going to write from June and the months that follow.

"As I continue to serve the Lord Jesus in this new role, I am looking forward to coming alongside our churches at this critical time, encouraging them as we move forward from Covid. I also look forward to building good relationships wherever possible, honouring Jesus and representing our Church across the island and further afield.”

Born in in Limavady, Mr Kirkpatrick was brought up from the age of three in Ballymena. A third generation Presbyterian minister – his father had been minister of Balteagh Presbyterian, near Limavady, while his grandfather had also served in congregations in Counties Donegal, Tyrone and Antrim.

He has been minister of Portrush Presbyterian for nearly 30 years and will be officially nominated in June.