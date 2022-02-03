A new name has been added to the list of the "Disappeared" victims of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) announced that it had taken on the case of Armagh man Seamus Maguire, who went missing in the Lurgan area between 1973 and 1974.

The ICLVR made the decision to investigate Mr Maguire’s murder following advice received from the PSNI, determining that he was likely “killed and secretly buried as a result of paramilitary activity.”

The disappearance is believed to be the work of Republican paramilitaries.

There are now four members of the “Disappeared” whose remains are yet to be found: Seamus Maguire, Joe Lynskey, British Army captain Robert Nairac and Columba McVeigh.

19-year-old Mr McVeigh, from Donaghmore in Co Tyrone, was abducted and murdered in 1975.

Columba McVeigh.

Multiple searches of Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan by the ICLVR have ended in failure.

In November 2021, a committee raised fresh hopes a high-tech ‘Lidar’ plane could be used to locate the remaining Disappeared victims.

The cross-party agreement was made at the joint committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.

ICLVR lead investigator Geoff Knupfer described the scope of the new case in a statement.

“As with all our cases our sole aim is to locate and recover the remains to return them to Seamus’ family.

“It is a purely humanitarian cause.”

On behalf of the Maguire family, a spokesperson appealed for “anyone who can help the Commission” to provide information “about where Seamus is buried.”

“The family’s wish is that he is brought home and given a Christian burial.”

Mr Knupfer echoed the Maguire families’ call for any with information on Seamus Maguire’s death to come forward, and stressed that, “any information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”