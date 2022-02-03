Health minister 'deeply concerned' over consequences of FM's resignation

Northern Ireland's health minister says he is "deeply concerned" about the consequences of the First Minister's resignation.

Robin Swann was speaking after Paul Givan announced he would be stepping down as of midnight.

The move also results in the deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill resigning, due to the joint nature of their offices within the power-sharing Assembly.

It puts the future of the Executive in doubt at a time when it is yet to pass the draft three-year budget that Mr Swann has described as "crucial" for the health service.

He said he will remain in post, but added that "the task of rebuilding our health service has been made all the more difficult".

The health minister said the move also raises questions for the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The Health Department recorded a further three deaths and 4,203 cases of coronavirus in its latest update on Thursday.

Mr Swann continued: "I have sought urgent legal clarification regarding the decisions on Covid restrictions I had really hoped could have been made by the Executive next week.

"My priority is and will remain supporting our health and social care system, but patients and staff deserve better than this.

"My intention has been to see a significant removal of Covid restrictions, replaced by guidance, at the earliest opportunity.

"I believe that time is very close. I will have more to say on this in the coming days, guided by legal advice and the latest public health assessments."

Paul Givan's resignation came as part of the DUP's opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking on UTV Live, the DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the Protocol "has been causing problems in Northern Ireland from the moment it was introduced".

He said: "Just this week, the health minister said there was uncertainty in regards to medicines coming from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

"Those are issues that need to be dealt with.

"Those are the problems the Protocol is causing and we want those sorted out, so that we can have the political stability to deal with other issues."

Meanwhile a nursing union has said nurses in Northern Ireland will be "appalled" at the First Minister's decision to resign.

"It is unacceptable, in the middle of a global pandemic and with our health and social care system already beyond the point of collapse, that any action could be taken that will prevent decisions being taken that will protect the health and wellbeing of the people of Northern Ireland," said Rita Devlin from RCN Northern Ireland.

“RCN members will feel shocked at this decision and what it will mean for the people of Northern Ireland."