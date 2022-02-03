A “game-changing” Game of Thrones visitor attraction has opened in Northern Ireland.

Visitors will get to see parts of sets, costumes, weapons and behind the scenes video clips in the exhibition at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, County Down.

Fans will get the opportunity to go inside the studio used during the filming of the HBO fantasy series.

The programme, watched by millions around the world, was principally filmed on location and in studios across Northern Ireland, showcasing the region internationally.

The new Games of Thrones Studio Tour is due to open on Friday 4 February.

Take a look behind the scenes ahead of Linen Mill Studios opening its doors to the public.

Armoury

Visitors get to "learn the tales behind the creation of the iconic arms and the craftsmen who brought them to life."

Castle Black

See how artists' original sketches transformed into the fantasy world that have entertained audiences of millions.

Beyond the Wall

Learn more about the lands dreamed up by GoT novelist George R. R. Martin.

Production Design

Visitors can go behind the scenes to learn about how filmmakers created the richly detailed props and scenery that bring the series to life.

Dragonstone

See iconic sets and props including Daenerys Targaryen’s Dragonstone throne.

Destroyed Throne Room

The £24 million tour features sets from some of the series' most famous scenes.

Crypts and Winterfell

The tour features the chance to be immersed in authentic sets, as visitors can stand on the flagstones of the Winterfell Great Hall, and visit the Crypts.

Prosthetics and Green Screen interactives

See the experts' special and visual effects come to life and learn about the processes behind the making of complex scenes.

King's Landing

While the King's Landing set was located in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Linen Mill Studios and Warner Bros' interactive tour transports fans to the GoT realms.

Two years after the show’s finale was aired in 2019, it has become a significant source of tourism for Northern Ireland.

Stormont Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons, described the opening of the world’s first and only officially-licensed Game of Thrones studio tour attraction as “game-changing” .

Mr Lyons described the show as a “television and cultural phenomenon” and paid tribute to local talent and crafts people who brought the story to the small screen.

“That Northern Ireland was the principal filming location is testament both to the quality of the places we have here, and to the highly skilled, screen industry, talent base available,” he said.

“I am delighted, therefore, that Linen Mill Studios, where a significant proportion of Northern Ireland-based scenes were filmed, has become the world’s first and only officially-licensed Game of Thrones studio tour attraction, and a tangible symbol of the show’s legacy in Northern Ireland.

“This is the only place on the planet where you can see first-hand some of the stunning sets, intricate costumes, imaginative props, breath-taking concept sketches and many more authentic items related to the show.”

Visiting the attraction on Wednesday morning before it opens to the public on Friday, Mr Lyons said the timing, coming after the Covid pandemic, “could not be more opportune”.

“As international travel opens up once more, Northern Ireland has added this world class attraction to its already dynamic tourism offering,” he said.

“I congratulate studio owners on bringing the project to fruition and look forward to seeing the positive impact the Game of Thrones Studio Tour has on the local tourism landscape for many years to come.”