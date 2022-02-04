Play video

Health professionals have raised concern over the potential impact the political crisis could have on the struggling health service.

Dr Alan Stout, of the BMA, said agreeing a health budget is "so critical for how we rebuild and run the health service in the immediate future".

And Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that the resignation of Stormont's First Minister has "made the task of rebuilding the health service more difficult".

He added: "A three year budget is crucial for fixing waiting lists and funding mental health and cancer strategies."

Plans to address Northern Ireland's dire waiting lists are dependent on budget agreement.

North West GP Dr Paul Molloy said many of his patients are having to pay for private care.

"It's got to the stage whenever you are referring someone and you look at the waiting list, I have to be honest and say 'I am doing a referral but this is how long you are going to be waiting'," he added.

"So you would say to people 'have you any private insurance or would you think about paying to go private?'. And you do feel guilty when you are saying this to people who you know can't afford it."

Earlier this week, the Belfast Health Trust had to apologise after a man waited nine days for emergency surgery following a cycling accident.

Paul Brooks's wife Maura says she's angry that while her husband lies in a critical care ward, politics appears to have taken priority over people's health.

"What on earth are you doing abandoning your moral leadership and not prioritising the health and wellbeing of the citizens of this province? It's disgusting," she said.