Former Celtic and Northern Ireland international Paddy McCourt has been charged with sexual assault after an incident in a nightclub in Londonderry.

His solicitors Madden & Finucane, in a statement said Mr McCourt maintained his innocence and cooperated throughout interviews.

Solicitor Ciarán Shiels added: "We consider the decision to charge Patrick McCourt to be wholly premature and irregular, particularly in circumstances where the witness evidence thus far obtained by police, was significantly incomplete and the forensic enquiry could easily take six months, given the target date that the Forensic Science Agency will apply to the allegation made in this case."

The charge relates to an incident on Sunday, January 30.

The solicitor statement continued: "The PSNI contacted a member of our client’s family and informed them that a complaint had been made in the early hours of that morning concerning an incident alleged to have occurred at the open public bar area of an extremely busy nightspot in Derry City Centre shortly before 1am.

"Mr McCourt then immediately presented himself at Strand Road PSNI station.

"He remained there until police were ready to interview him that evening in respect of alleged sexual assault on a female.

"He was interviewed twice and answered every single question put to him by police.

"He maintained his innocence consistently throughout and commented fully on the limited evidence put to him."

The statement said CCTV evidence was put to Mr McCourt during his interview which showed him in conversation with another man.

"A taxi had been ordered and was on its way to bring our client home," the statement continued.

" A female patron can be seen positioning herself at the front of the bar beside both men. The female stands with her back to Mr McCourt, in very close proximity to him.

"She appears to be speaking to a person that she knows.

At no time does Mr McCourt engage her in conversation or knowingly interact with her.

"The female appears to move forward and then she speaks to bar staff.

"Mr McCourt appears oblivious as to her movements or whom she is speaking with, until a short time later he is spoken to by security staff.

"He cooperates fully with staff who requested that he leave until CCTV be reviewed."

Police said a 38-year-old man, charged with sexual assault will appear in Londonderry Magistrates Court on February 23.