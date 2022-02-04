Four Northern Ireland towns voted among friendliest in UK

Four Northern Ireland towns have been named among the friendliest places to visit in the UK.

Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh, Newcastle in Co Down and the north coast destinations of Ballycastle and Bushmills all ranked in the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2022.

Tourism NI chief executive John McGrillen said the news was a much needed boost for the tourism sector in Northern Ireland, after the effects of the pandemic.

The north coast. Credit: Tourism NI

The body says 2019 was a record breaking year when revenue surpassed £1 billion for the first time.

Mr McGrillen said: “While it has been two years of unprecedented crisis for the industry, I am pleased to know that despite the enormous challenges, our towns have dominated the top 10 list of friendliest visitor destinations.

"The news comes in the same week as the Game of Thrones Studio Tour opens its doors to the public and will help to put Northern Ireland on the map as a must visit destination for those far and wide."

Mourne Mountains in Newcastle, Co Down. Credit: Tourism NI

Other locations which made the top 10 list were Frome in Somerset; Glastonbury, Somerset: Shetland; Wick, Highlands and Kelso, Scottish Borders.