Steelstown Brian Og's ready for Croke Park showdown

By Dan Duffy

In sporting terms the city of Derry is famous for the Foyle Cup, Derry City, Jason Smyth and many others.

It is not necessarily renowned for it's inner city Gaelic clubs, until now.

On Sunday Steelstown Brian Og's will be come the first city side to play in an All-Ireland final at Croke Park when they face Trim of County Meath on Sunday.

It has been quite a year for the club as it clinched its most notable piece of silverware in the Ulster Club title and booked their final spot by defeating Kerry's Na Gaeil.

Club captain Neil Forester said he can't wait to lead the side out at GAA headquarters this Sunday.

"It's surreal, it really is, it takes time to sink in, we've never won a league or a championship as a club at men's level, we have so many near misses," he said.

"Getting a Derry Championship meant so much, the confidence and belief in ourselves has been building and building but you need to take the emotion out of it, for us it's another game that we have to play and Trim are a fantastic outfit.

"It's not the case of we just want to show up, we want to put in a performance to make our community and family proud."

The club itself has had some dark days. One of its shining stars Brian Og McKeever passed away from Leukaemia at the age of 17 in 2009.

He made a huge impact at the club and was viewed as one of Derry football's brightest talents.

The club being named after Brian Og shows what an impact he made on the members and community.

The club also retired his number five jersey in tribute and many of the club's current crop grew up with Brian Og.

"He was an absolute warrior" said Forester.

"It's fantastic for us now that his name is being talked about throughout the country asking who was Brian Og. It's fantastic for his family as his spirit lives on and he was a true warrior and the real captain of the club."

"To leave such an imprint on the club at just 17 years of age shows the measure of the man."