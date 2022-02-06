Five shown red as Armagh defeat Tyrone in a fiery Ulster derby

Armagh made it two wins out of two in the National League as they defeated All-Ireland Champions Tyrone 2-14 to 0-14 in a fiery Ulster derby in which five players were shown red cards.

In front of a crowd of over 14,000,The Orchard county started strongly as Greg McCabe grabbed a goal inside the opening six minutes.

Kieran McGeeney’s side were in full control. Jason Duffy grabbed his second goal of his national league campaign in first half injury time to give Armagh a 2-08 to 0-04 lead at half-time.

Tyrone rallied in the second half to reduce the deficit through scores from Cathal McShane, Kieran McGeary and Niall Sludden.

The biggest talking point happened in the first minute of injury time when a row broke out in the corner of the pitch, nearly every man on the pitch getting involved.

Referee David Gough showed red cards to Tyrone’s Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan, Kieran McGeary and Peter Harte while goal scorer McCabe was also shown his marching orders.

Armagh's Rian O'Neill scored four points Credit: Inpho

Elsewhere in Division One Donegal defeated Kildare in Ballybofey while Monaghan lost to All-Ireland finalists Mayo.

Derry pulled off a comfortable 2-13 to 0-7 point win against Offaly in Division Two and Fermanagh beat Wicklow in Division Three.

2020 Ulster champions Cavan picked up their second win of the campaign against Wexford in Division Four.