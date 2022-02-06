Murder investigation opened after north Belfast stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in north Belfast.

The stabbing happened on Harcourt Drive on Friday 7 January.

The 47 year-old man died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "Police were called to a house in Harcourt Drive at around 6.15am on Friday 7 January following a report of a stabbing. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away this morning, Sunday 6th February. "A number of arrests were made in relation to this incident and our enquiries are ongoing. "I am appealing for anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation please get in touch. If you were in the area of Harcourt Drive late on Thursday 6 January or early on Friday 7 January and saw or heard anything out of the ordinary please call 101 quoting reference number 188 07/01/22."