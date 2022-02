Play video

A 21 Royal Gun Salute has been held at Hillsborough Castle to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

The County Down venue is the Monarch’s official residence in Northern Ireland.

The Guns were fired by 106 Battery, Royal Artillery, with assistance from Queen’s University Officers’ Training Corps and the Salute was taken by Mr David McCorkell, the Lord Lieutenant of Co. Antrim.