Assembly to meet for first time since Givan resignation

The Northern Ireland Assembly is due to meet for the first time since the resignation of Paul Givan as First Minister.

The DUP representative stood down last week in a move which also removed Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill from office.

It means the Executive has now been formally been shorn of governing powers.

While other Stormont ministers can remain in post, the Executive can no longer meet and is unable to take significant policy decisions.

Mr Givan resigned as part of the DUP's opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The move has been widely criticised by the other parties as a "manufactured crisis" and a "gross betrayal of people in Northern Ireland".

Sinn Féin has called for an early Assembly election to take place.