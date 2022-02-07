Play video

Video report by UTV Correspondent Gareth Wilkinson

Bellaghy singer Brooke Scullion has been selected to represent Ireland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The former The Voice contestant won the vote on RTÉ's Late Late Show Eurovision Special on Friday night after a nail-biting national final.

Six hopefuls took to the stage but Brooke's performance of That's Rich proved a winner with the public, international jury and studio jury.

"My nerves are shot, I'm buzzing, I can't wait to perform again," she said, speaking after Friday's show.

Brooke will now travel to Turin this May where she'll compete to earn Ireland a place in the grand final, and the chance to perform in front of an audience of over 180 million viewers.

It will be the 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest and is taking place in Italy following the country's 2021 victory with the song Zitti e buoni by Måneskin.