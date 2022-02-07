The Irish Football Association has confirmed a joint bid to host the European Championships in 2028 alongside the FAI and the English, Scottish, and Welsh football associations.

The associations said they had abandoned plans to launch a similar joint bid for the World Cup in 2030, and will instead focus on plans for the Euros two years earlier.

The associations carried out a feasibility study which highlighted that the European Championships offer a “lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner” than that of a World Cup bid.

IFA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said Northern Ireland was "not along for the ride" and wanted to host matches rather than just training camps.

He would not rule either Windsor Park or a redeveloped Casement Park out of the running at this stage.

Jonathan Hill, the chief executive of the Football Association of Ireland, said both the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park in Dublin were in its thinking as potential host venues, and that discussions had already been held with the Gaelic Athletic Association over the latter stadium.

The IFA said the prospect of hosting the championships was “an honour and a privilege”.

"It would also be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the true impact of hosting a world-class football tournament by driving positive change and leaving a lasting legacy across our communities," it said in a statement.

"We believe the UK and the Republic of Ireland can offer UEFA and European football something special in 2028 – a compact and unique five-way hosting collaboration that will provide a great experience for the teams and the fans."

The organisaton said it would work with government on next steps.