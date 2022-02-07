A man was threatened and doused in heating oil during an arson attack at a house in Antrim.

Three masked men broke into his home in the Whitehill Road area at around 7pm on Sunday.

He had been retrieving items from his roofspace when he noticed two of the men in his hallway and another on the stairs.

The men poured heating oil around the house and a vehicle parked outside it and set both alight.

Police said one of them threatened the homeowner before dousing his trousers with the accelerant.

They then ran off in the direction of the Whitehill Road.

There were no reports of injuries

"One of the suspects is described as being over six foot tall and of stocky build with green eyes," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

“The second suspect is described as being around 30-years-old. The third is described as around 5 foot 8 inches tall and of a thin build.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash-cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101."