Video report by UTV's Sharon O'Neill

Northern Ireland’s top prosecutor has intervened in the case of a man handed a suspended sentence for causing the death of a father of two in a road crash.

Morgan Denny was killed in 2017 when he lost control of his car trying to avoid a vehicle driven by Ian Thompson, who was later found to have been driving carelessly.

Last week Judge Kevin Finnegan QC handed Thompson, 62, from Rathkyle, a three-year suspension to an 18-month sentence, freeing him from custody.

Judge Finegan said the victim impact reports made this case "as sad as he had ever seen," but that he had to deal with sentencing guidelines set out in case law, and that the normal aggravating factors were not present in this case.

The sentence is the latest blow to Morgan's wife Maria who has been left to raise their young family alone.

“What kind of example are we setting to the younger generation?” she told UTV.

“If they see people are actually punished for their actions, then people might be a bit more careful.”

The case has led to NI’s top prosecutor to intervene. Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron will review the case, and could yet decide to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration.