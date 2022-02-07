A police officer has been charged with a series of offences relating to alleged indecent child images, attempted child sexual communication, inciting child prostitution and misconduct in public office.

Christopher Little, 38, whose address was given as PSNI Headquarters, Knock, faces a total of 11 charges which are alleged to have occurred on various dates between 2020 and 2021.

Little is accused of making and possessing an indecent image of a child on May 6, 2020.

Then on dates between June 28 and July 27, 2021 he is accused of attempting to communicate sexually with a female child, then again with a second female child between August 21 and 31, 2021.

There are also charges relating to a third female child which allege Little sent her an indecent image and incited her to send a similar image.

He is also accused of attempting to communicate with her for sexual gratification, meet her following a period of grooming and attempting to cause her to engage in sexual activity.

These matters allegedly occurred July 12 and 27, 2021.

Finally, Little is charged with misconduct in public office as a police officer on dates between June 27 and September 2, 2021, by acting in such a way as to abuse the trust of the public, by sexually communicating with persons he believed were children.

A police officer familiar with the facts of the case told Belfast Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

A prosecuting lawyer advised the case is linked to an existing matter and further work is still to be carried out.

District Judge Ted Magill adjourned the case until April 4 and remanded Little on continuing bail.