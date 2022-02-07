Significant rise in NI children seeking mental health help

There has been a 24% increase in children attending A&E for help during a mental health crisis in Northern Ireland.

The commissioner for children and young people, Koulla Yiasouma, has called for "urgent action" to deliver improvements to mental health services.

Data obtained by the commissioner showed the number of referrals to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) from emergency departments rose from 765 to 949 between 2019-20 and 2020-21.

In a report released on Monday, Ms Yiasouma made recommendations to improve mental health supports and services for children and young people across Northern Ireland.

“I acknowledge the commitment and seriousness the cross government departmental group has shown in implementing the Still Waiting Action Plan, under very challenging circumstances," the commissioner said.

"However, I have to state my disappointment at the limited progress on actions which would make a tangible difference to children and young people’s emotional wellbeing and mental health."

Figures showed that in 2020-21, a total of 4,344 of children and young people "were discharged from CAMHS without their goal being fully achieved".

The number of under-18s waiting more than 13 weeks to access child psychology increased from 87 in 2018 to 271 in 2021.

Those waiting more than 13 weeks for Children’s Learning Disability services rose from 59 in 2018, to 370 in 202.

Northern Ireland's mental health champion said "very high numbers" of children and young people are "suffering right now and are unable to access interventions and support".

Professor Siobhan O’Neill went on: "Childhood is a period of rapid brain development; mental health interventions in this age group are time critical because they influence mental illness and other important outcomes across the lifespan.

"The improvements to mental health services for this group are therefore extremely urgent."

Ms Yiasouma and Prof O'Neill said they welcome plans to increase specific CAMHS funding over the coming years to £7m by 2024-25.

“This, and any future funding, is subject to Executive approval and the 10% benchmark is not based on a detailed exercise which maps out current services against need so funding can be injected into the right services," said the commissioner.

“During pre-pandemic times it was clear that the mental health system was unable to meet the scale and range of needs, and the increasing mental health need since the pandemic makes investment and reform in mental health services for children an even more urgent priority."