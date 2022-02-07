Play video

Health Minister Robin Swann is looking at whether he can remove most, if not all, of the Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland himself.

He says the resignation of DUP First Minister Paul Givan had removed the opportunity for the Executive to discuss the rules.

Mr Swann said the scientific data supported a return to normality.

"I'm not prepared to allow a failure of politics to get in the way of lifting now unnecessary restrictions,” the UUP MLA said.

"I can confirm it was my intention to go to the Executive this week to advocate a significant removal of Covid restrictions.

"I am now seeking that legal guidance on how I myself can replace the bulk of the remaining restrictions, if not all of them, with clear guidance and advice.

"When we had an Executive, ministers always said we wouldn't retain restrictions for a day longer than necessary, so that same logic should still apply.

"While we must move forward carefully, we can't stay locked in emergency restrictions forever.

"We need to start getting normal back.

"That means moving cautiously out of the legal phase of the Covid response. I hope this will be a permanent decision.

"I am persuaded that having reviewed the data and consulted with senior medics and scientists within my department, the time to take this step is this week."

There have been two more Covid-19 related deaths and 3105 positive tests in Northern Ireland

However, Swann admits the situation has been complicated by the departure of the first minister.

“The legal situation has been complicated by the actions of last week, the Covid regulations have always been collective Executive regulations.

"And now we have no Executive. So this is not necessarily straightforward.

"But the people of Northern Ireland deserve a clear path ahead. That's what I am continuing to work to provide."

The Department of Health have reported a further 3105 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and two more deaths, taking the total number of fatalities linked to the disease to 3130.

14 Covid-19 positive patients are in ICU.

Meanwhile, Michelle O'Neill has called on the Stormont parties to salvage what they can from what she described as the "chaos" the DUP had caused through Mr Givan's resignation as First Minister.

He resigned from the role, as part of the DUP's protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The move meant Ms O'Neill was also removed from office in the power-sharing government.

Speaking in the Assembly as it held its first meeting since Mr Givan's resignation, the Sinn Féin MLA said the move had brought uncertainty.

"The DUP's actions in unilaterally resigning from the Executive are reckless and have caused concern and uncertainty for businesses, for workers, for families and campaigners on a range of many important issues," said Ms O'Neill.

"In terms of the survivors of historical institutional abuse they have caused real hurt and real trauma.

"While the DUP must bear responsibility for that, I am also very conscious that those of us who are serious about showing responsible leadership and delivering for people can and should seek to salvage what we can from the chaos the DUP have caused."

Edwin Poots says the DUP won't return to Stormont while border checks remain in place

The DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said there would be no return to the Executive for his party while the protocol checks remained at Northern Ireland ports.

"We have had feet dragging ever since," he said of the ongoing talks between the EU and UK.

"I am sorry, you can feet drag all you like but there will not be an Executive to come back to while these checks exist."