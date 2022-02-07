A 75-year-old woman has died after a collision involving a lorry on the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast.

Eileen Harding was taken to hospital following the incident on Thursday morning and later passed away as a result of her injuries.

The collision happened at the junction of Grampian Avenue at around 9.15am.

Police are continuing to appeal for information - and have asked two women who came to the assistance of Ms Harding to come forward.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.