The finance minister has announced funding for soft play businesses affected by the pandemic.

Conor Murphy said they will be eligible for a £10,000 payment under the Omicron Hospitality Payment scheme, if they have a café on the premises.

The scheme is also being extended to include inflatable and trampoline parks.

“Food services are an important source of revenue for many leisure businesses such as soft play facilities and inflatable and trampoline parks," the minister said.

"These venues saw reduced visitor numbers over the Christmas period due to Omicron and were impacted in the same way as other hospitality businesses.

"I am therefore extending the Omicron Hospitality Payment to provide them with support."