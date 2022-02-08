Linfield beat Larne to move to the top of the table as Glentoran draw with Ports

Linfield returned to the top of the Irish Premiership table thanks to a 2-1 win over Larne at Windsor Park while Glentoran faltered to a 1-1 draw against Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Elsewhere first-half goals from Curtis Allen and Josh Carson earned Coleraine victory over Dungannon Swifts while at Taylors Avenue Joe Gormley's goal proved to be the difference as Cliftonville beat Carrick Rangers 3-2.

Linfield took the lead in the 38th minute when Stephen Fallon lobbed Larne goalkeeper Conor Devlin but Larne hit back in the second half when substitute Ronan Hale poked home from close range. Christy Manzinga's cool finish with just over a a quarter of an hour remaining wrapped up the points for David Healy's side.

It was a frustrating night for the Glens at Shamrock Park. Captain Patrick McClean was shown a red card for a lunge on Greg Hall in the first half.

Mick McDermott's side piled on the pressure and came close an opener when Hrvoje Plum's effort hit the post.

Second half subsititute Shay McCartan made an impact as his low cross was poked home by Conor McMenamin with four minutes remaining.

There was still time for the hosts to respond and in the 91st minute Oisin Conaty levelled proceedings.

Linfield are now ahead of Glentoran at the top of the table on goal difference. The 'Big Two' go head to head on Friday night at The Oval in what will be one of the most hotly anticipated league fixtures in years.

Cliftonville hung on to the coattails of their Belfast rivals thanks to a 3-2 win over Carrick Rangers. Ronan Doherty gave the visitors the lead at Taylors Avenue but Mark Surgenor headed the leveller.

Doherty grabbed his second goal the night to restore the Reds lead, before substitute Joe Gormley fired home. Matt Carson's late goal proved to be no more than a consolation.

Coleraine meanwhile secured a 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts thanks to goals from Curtis Allen and Josh Carson.

Oran Kearney's side remain in sixth place in the table.