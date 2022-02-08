Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died a week after an attack in Lisburn.

Police said the victim was 53-year-old Eugene McCormack.

He died in hospital on Tuesday February 8. He was attacked on February 1 in a house in Donard Drive. Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “Eugene was assaulted during the incident, which occurred at around 3.30pm last Tuesday afternoon, and was taken to hospital where tragically he passed away earlier today. A 30-year-old man is currently on remand in prison in connection with the matter. “Our enquiries are continuing at this time and I would appeal to anyone with any information or footage that could be of use to our investigation, to contact detectives at Ladas Drive on 101 quoting reference 1171 01/02/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”