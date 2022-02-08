Online child abuse crimes have soared in Northern Ireland in the last few years.

Statistics recorded by the PSNI released on Tuesday to mark internet safety day show this type of crime has jumped by over 80%.

From 2020-2021, 308 cases were reported, which shows a big increase from the 2016-2017 figure of 178.

Since January 2021, police have been involved in 125 searches - nearly three a week - resulting in 52 arrests.

The number of searches and arrests have increased by over 23% and 18% respectively compared with the previous 12 months.

Offences include sexual assault, rape, or sexual communication with a child where any element of the offence was committed online.

The PSNI has issued a video to all schools, highlighting the potential dangers for children online, encouraging parents to be more aware of their child’s online activities, in particular, who they are speaking to and the types of games they are playing.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “We know that children are being groomed online in Northern Ireland. “Children now have access to numerous digital devices at home, meaning they are at greater risk to be targeted by online predators. “We want to help parents understand the dangers online and encourage them to have the same safeguarding conversations that they would if their children were leaving the house to go outside to play. “Just because they are in their room on their devices, doesn’t mean they are safe. Your child could be talking to anyone online. Check in regularly, find out who they are talking to and educate yourself and your child about the importance of online safety.”